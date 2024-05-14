Peruvian Consulate To Serve Ecuadorian Migrants in Mexico

People in vulnerable conditions could also go to the offices of the UNHCR and the IOM.

On Monday, the Ecuadorian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that Peru has agreed to assist Ecuadorian citizens in Mexico.

Previously, invoking the Andean Mechanism for Cooperation in consular assistance, consular protection, and migratory affairs, the Ecuadorian government requested that the Peruvian government act as Ecuador's consular representative in Mexican territory.

After the rupture of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador, thousands of Ecuadorians were effectively left without the possibility of seeking assistance from any authority of their country in Mexican territory.

On Sunday, the Ecuadorian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that it would close its consular office in Mexico starting May 15. It also informed that Ecuadorians in Mexican territory could be assisted at Ecuadorian consulates in Guatemala, Houston, and Phoenix.

The text reads, "So far in 2024, over 182,000 Ecuadorians have left the country for the United States. Migrants seek to cross the border wall from Mexico to the US. The determining factors are the lack of job opportunities and the increase in insecurity."

However, such a proposal was heavily criticized for being unfeasible, considering that most Ecuadorians in Mexico are undocumented migrants who cannot easily travel to those cities.

The Ecuadorian diplomats also suggested that migrants in vulnerable conditions should go to the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the violent incursion of Ecuadorian police officers into the Mexican embassy in Quito on April 5.

President Daniel Noboa's government argued that the incursion was necessary to apprehend former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been granted asylum in that diplomatic delegation.

In response to the police incursion, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) initiated a lawsuit against Ecuador before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Currently, Glas remains imprisoned in a maximum-security prison in Guayaquil. He considers himself a victim of political persecution.