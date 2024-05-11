Heat Wave Causes More Than 40 Degrees in 17 States of Mexico

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported that second heat wave of the year in Mexico will leave temperatures above 40 degrees in 17 of the 32 states of the country, although the cold front 50 will bring relief to the north and northeast of the territory.

RELATED: April Breaks Global Heat Record: Copernicus Agency

This second heat wave, which began on May 3, has left 10 dead in San Luis Potosí, a state in the center of the country where temperatures have exceeded 50 degrees in Huasteca, a jungle region with a high indigenous population, state authorities reported on Friday.

❗️HISTORIC EVENT

Unbelievable 51.1C/124F at Gallinas MEXICO yesterday, HOTTEST DAY IN MAY IN NORTH AMERICA HISTORY.

World climatology is being rewritten with this brutal heat wave which has no end in sight.

By far,the worst ever recorded in North American history. From SMN: pic.twitter.com/xRNMOCB4JN — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) May 10, 2024

National Water Commission (Conagua) warned of a heat greater than 45 degrees in six entities: Campeche, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán, while it predicted 40 to 45 degrees in Chiapas, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Querétaro and Sinaloa.

On the other hand, the SMN indicated that, by the cold front number 50 on the north and northeast of Mexico, in interaction with a channel of low pressure and the entry of moisture from the oceans, "strong point" rains of 25 to 50 millimeters are expected in Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.

In addition, at least 10 cities broke their temperature records between Thursday and Friday, including Mexico City, which recorded a historic 34.3 degrees on May 9, less than a month after peaking at 34.2 degrees on April 15.

The Mexican government predicted at least five heat waves between March and July on April 16, when it recorded 95 cases associated with temperatures and one death. The demand for electricity from the heat has caused massive blackouts, so the National Energy Control Center (Cenace) has declared emergencies in the electrical system on Tuesday and Thursday.