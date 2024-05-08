High Temperatures Forecast in Mexico

The State Civil Protection agency alerted the population to the high temperatures, made recommendations and reported that the heat will impact the capital of Nuevo León, Monterrey, the second largest city in Mexico.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) predicted temperatures above 45 degrees, the highest so far this year, in the states of Coahuila and Nuevo León of Mexico, located in the northeast border of that country.

The authorities have also paid attention to dozens of cases of people affected by heat shock.

The head of SMN, Érik Cavazos, said that "this is the second heat wave that is marked for the country, the National Meteorological System so indicates and would be the first for our state".

#Línea Seca, ocasionará vientos fuertes, así como la probable formación de torbellinos en zonas de #Coahuila. También se me tiene el desarrollo de temperatura muy calurosas de entre 40°C a 45°C en el Estado.https://t.co/Rr0CoG7ch6 pic.twitter.com/MTO8uj30pz — Protección Civil Coahuila (@PCcoahuila) May 8, 2024 The text reads,

Dry Line , it will cause strong winds, as well as the probable formation of whirlwinds in areas of Coahuila . I also have the development of very hot temperatures of between 40°C to 45°C in the State.

Throughout this day temperatures were reported between 38 and 39 degrees, while on Wednesday the wind chill was above 42 and is expected to be 45 on Thursday.

The authorities announced the installation of hydration points in different areas of the metropolitan area, in those with the greatest presence of people, and outside hospitals.

In turn, they recommended doing activities in the hours of less sun and avoid hiking, as well as taking care of vulnerable population, minors, older adults, people with some disease and pay special attention to pets.