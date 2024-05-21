Mexico to Collaborate With Belize on Electricity Generation

"We have just had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belize (Juan Antonio Briceño) and there is an agreement with them to help them also with electricity", AMLO said.

Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported Tuesday that he signed a bilateral agreement with Belize to provide electricity to the Central American country.

"We have just had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belize (Juan Antonio Briceño) and there is an agreement with them to help them also with electricity. Even with this special situation due to the heat, the agreement to help them will be fulfilled so that they do not lack," he said in his usual morning press conference.

He also emphasized the existing neighbourhood relations between Mexico and Belize and pointed out that "they are fraternal peoples and we have to help each other".

Previously, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, participating in the ministerial meeting of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, said that the Mexican government had the capacity to provide such a supply service to both Belize and Guatemala.

"Mexico has the possibility and also the will to sell electricity to Guatemala, as well as to Belize. We are all going through problems of energy shortages because of the drought that we are facing throughout the world, the truth, and in our countries it is no exception," Bárcena said.

Between May 7 and 9, the Mexican territory presented a state of emergency in the electrical system caused by the high temperatures that occurred in the Aztec territory.

The president said on May 8 that, regardless of the blackouts, the nation has "power generation capacity. It was something exceptional that was not expected. We have to avoid it".