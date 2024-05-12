Cuban Solidarity: Mexico To Hire 1200 Cuban Doctors

The Cuban president ratified the willingness to support as much as possible "the sister nation."

The Mexican government will hire 1,200 additional Cuban doctors to the hundreds already in the country after a meeting between the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, and the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The meeting happened last Friday in Havana, the Zoé Robledo specified days later the number of Cuban specialists, who will join the 768 who already work in the public health sector of Mexico and 123 who will arrive the next days with a specialty in family medicine.

"Serving the Mexican people through a government project between our two nations is also a growth for our doctors because there is much that undoubtedly contributes to their training as professionals, as humans and as revolutionaries, experience with the people," said Díaz-Canel

On the other hand, the IMSS president reiterated the commitment of the current Mexican government to continue strengthening its health system, a path in which an effort is being made to end one of the most terrible legacies that the neoliberal model bequeathed to Mexico, which was the lack of specialist doctors.

On the other hand, the IMSS president reiterated the commitment of the current Mexican government to continue strengthening its health system, a path in which an effort is being made to end one of the most terrible legacies that the neoliberal model bequeathed to Mexico, which was the lack of specialist doctors.

Mexico has 2.4 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, higher than the average of 2 per 1,000 in Latin America, but lower than the average of 3.5 in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

"The participation of Cuban doctors in IMSS-Welfare has added to the work of Mexican doctors to strengthen the First Level of Care by increasing productivity in consultations and operating rooms," the medical entity’s statement said.