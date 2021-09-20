Vietnam to Buy 10 Million Doses of Cuban Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine

Vietnam will thus become the first country outside Cuba to produce this medicine, whose emergency use was approved on Saturday.

Vietnam approved on Monday the purchase of 10 million doses of the Cuban anti-Covid-19 vaccine, Abdala (CIGB-66), to be administered in emergency situations, coinciding with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to the island.

A resolution by the Vietnamese Government instructed its Ministry of Health to consummate the transaction and, in coordination with local specialized agencies, to carry out the usual tests to validate the quality of the vaccine, produced by the Havana-based Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

Cuba also confirmed on Sunday that it will transfer to Vietnam the production technology of Abdala (CIGB-66), one of the three own vaccines used in its vaccination campaign.

Cuba and Vietnam have an MoU to establish alliances in vaccines against Covid-19 and treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases with the participation of Cuban BioCubaFarma and CIGB, and Vietnamese POLYVAC and SOVICO (led by Forbes billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao). pic.twitter.com/ft7IbIk1gD — The Hanoi Times (@Hanoitimes2) September 20, 2021

On Sunday, also in Havana, Cuba's Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group and Vietnam's Sovico Group sealed a memorandum of understanding establishing alliances in the field of the anti-Covid-19 immunogens and the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases.

Cuba, the only Latin American country with three of its own anti-Covid-19 vaccines (Abdala (CIGB-66), Soberana 02, Soberana Plus), also has the vaccine candidates, Soberana 01 and Mambisa (CIGB-669). The latter is one of the few globally that is administered nasally.