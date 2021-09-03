Vietnam Surpasses Half a Million COVID-19 Cases

The Asian nation recorded a fourfold increase in the number of infected people since April 27, when the fourth wave of the disease broke out, due to the Delta variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Vietnam on Friday reported 14,922 COVID-19 cases, its second-highest figure since the pandemic broke out, meaning the number of contagions in this country has risen to 501,649.

Although almost the entire territory is under the scourge of the disease, the epidemiological situation is particularly complicated in southern Ho Chi Minh City, the country's most populous city, which reported 8,499 contagions this Friday, more than half of the total.

News from #Vietnam | The more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus is bringing new infections to record levels at more than 10,000 a day, raising doubts over the future of one of Asia’s premier manufacturing centers. https://t.co/1LpplD25BG — CSIS Southeast Asia (@SoutheastAsiaDC) September 1, 2021

Regarding deaths, 338 people died of the disease in this country, almost 10 times more than those recorded up to the current outbreak.

The country's leadership has been making enormous efforts to accelerate the vaccination campaign. Out of a total population of 98 million, less than three million have received the two doses that complete the immunization scheme.