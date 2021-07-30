Cuba Thanks Vietnam and Sister Nations for their Solidarity

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, expressed his gratitude on Friday for the increased solidarity with the country, in the midst of difficult times.

The president, on behalf of Cuba, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the governments and peoples who help the island.

"Solidarity with Cuba increases in the face of difficult times. Our gratitude and thanks to the governments and peoples who help us. #ACubaPonleCorazón," tweeted the president and quoted an article from the Granma newspaper summarizing the contributions made to Cuba by different governments around the world.

The Cuban newspaper points out that recently Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced the shipment of 12,000 tons of rice to the island and assured that he would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people, who in the most difficult moments of our history were by the side of the Vietnamese people.

Some 20 tons of humanitarian aid were announced by the Bolivian government, including medical supplies and food, and according to the president of that nation, Luis Arce, the shipment is a gesture of reciprocity of solidarity with Cuba.

Aumenta solidaridad con Cuba ante tiempos difíciles. Nuestra gratitud y agradecimiento a los gobiernos y pueblos que nos ayudan. #ACubaPonleCorazónhttps://t.co/3xipJ9NNsr — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 30, 2021

"Solidarity with Cuba increases in difficult times; our gratitude and thanks to the governments & peoples who help us."

Mexican navy ships were also sent to Cuba with medicines, food and oxygen by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who emphasized that instead of blocking the island, everyone should help.

Likewise, nations such as Nicaragua, Russia and different civil society organizations in Latin American countries and the European Union have sent contributions of food and medical supplies over the past weeks.