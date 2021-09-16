Cuba-WHO to Begin Process to Register Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines

Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus are the first in Latin America and the Caribbean and received the authorization for their emergency use by the national regulatory authorities.

Specialists from Cuba and the World Health Organization (WHO) will exchange information to begin the process of international recognition of the country's Covid-19 vaccines.

Previously there were some meetings with the representatives of WHO in Havana and Geneva, but after this Thursday, the experts of the organization will begin to evaluate the documentation delivered by Cuba.

These details were recently reported by Rolando Pérez, director of Science and Innovation of the Business Group of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma).

Likewise, the representative of the Pan American and World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) in Cuba, José Moya, explained that a work team would be established to review the results of clinical trials, production processes and quality of the three Cuban vaccines.

Abdala, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), demonstrated 92.28 efficiency in its clinical trials in terms of its capability to prevent Covid-19.

For its part, the two-dose scheme of Soberana 02 plus a booster of its counterpart Soberana Plus, both from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV), showed 91.2 percent efficiency during clinical trials also to prevent the disease.