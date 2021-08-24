    • Live
Cuba To Send Its Abdala Vaccines to Vietnam

    Vietnam is experiencing a major outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with reports of over 10 000 cases daily. | Photo: Twitter/ @DiazCanelB

Published 24 August 2021 (2 hours 18 minutes ago)
Opinion

Vietnam reported that Cuba would send a large number of Abdala until the end of the year. 

Cuba will send to Vietnam its vaccines to help with the COVID-19 immunization campaign, the authorities reported on Tuesday.

RELATED:

Cuba Thanks Vietnam and Sister Nations for their Solidarity

During a conversation between the leaders Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Cuban president thanked his counterpart for the 12,000 tons of Vietnamese rice the Asian country sent to help Cuba tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a telephone conversation with the President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc. I thanked for the donation of 12 thousand tons of rice. We ratify the excellent state of our political ties and the will to continue intensifying cooperation in confronting #COVID19."

On the other hand, Vietnam reported that Cuba will send a large number of Abdala until the end of the year. Likewise, Cuba will help with any transfer of technology needed to produce the vaccines.

Like Cuba, Vietnam is experiencing a major outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with reports of over 10 000 cases daily.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
