Cuba To Grant the Jose Marti Order to Vietnam’s President

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc started an official visit to the Caribbean island on Saturday to boost bilateral ties.

On Saturday, Vietnam's President and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, began an official visit to Cuba.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc will receive the Jose Marti Order, which is the highest distinction granted by the Cuban authorities to people who contribute to peace and humanity.

On Sunday, the SouthAsian President paid tribute to Vietnam's independence leader Ho Chi Minh at the monument built in his honor in Havana.

The official visit responds to the intention expressed by both countries to boost bilateral ties and cooperation in different fields.

Cuba was the first nation to recognize the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam in December 1961. The Caribbean island was also the first country to create a Vietnam Solidarity Committee.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc will conclude his tour on Monday when he will pay tribute to Cuba's Revolution leader Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba.

In the current context of confrontation with COVID-19, President Miguel Diaz-Canel indicated that bilateral relations with Vietnam have potential in the health and biotechnology sectors.