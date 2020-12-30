Cuba and Vietnam Sign Important Mutual Collaboration Agreements

Important agreements of economic and scientific-technical collaboration were signed this Tuesday during the XXXVIII Session of the Cuba-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission, held virtually, informed the Cuban News Agency.

According to it, the documents were signed in the presence of Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex) of the largest of the Antilles, and Pham Hong Ha, Vietnamese Minister of Construction.

In the opening words of the meeting, the also co-president of the intergovernmental commission, Hong Ha, meant this meeting as part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries, characterized by comradeship and mutual trust, he added.

According to the ACN, among the legal instruments signed, there is an agreement for the extension of the rice project in phase V (2019-2023), and another for cooperation and joint businesses in the fishing sector.

The parties also signed an agreement for the bilateral economic agenda in the medium term, between 2020 and 2025, agreed during the visit of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to the Asian nation in November 2018, he informed.

Malmierca Díaz, affirmed that in this document the main sectors of the bilateral cooperation to be promoted were in the agrifood sector—to implement the production of rice, coffee, grains and aquaculture products in Cuba—as well as in biotechnology and oil exploration.

It was also agreed to implement joint projects in science, technology and innovation policies, and further established was the Protocol of the XXXVIII Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Scientific-Technical Collaboration between Hanoi and Havana.

Furthermore, he indicated that at the end of the meeting, Cuba's Friendship Medal would be conferred virtually to the Vietnamese Minister, Hong Ha, for his contribution to the strengthening and deepening of economic, commercial and scientific-technical links between the two nations.