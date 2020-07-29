Vietnam: PM Alerts About New Covid-19 Outbreak

According to national epidemiologists, recent infections correspond to an imported virus' strain detected in Da Nang, which seems to be more virulent than the one identified in April.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Wednesday warned about a higher risk due to a new COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have to act more swiftly and more fiercely to control the outbreak,” Phuc said.

Da Nang city is the most affected by the new eruption with 30 confirmed cases. Ho Chi Minh City registers two infections so far. Hanoi and the Central Highlands regions report one new contagion.

Vietnam has donated 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba to aid food shortages amidst COVID-19.



We must look to nations like Vietnam, Cuba, and China's internationalist solidarity—from sending food, doctors, & medical supplies throughout the world—as a model for a more humane world. https://t.co/2YNSfvlbTH — Qiao Collective (@qiaocollective) July 2, 2020

The authorities are concerned about the possibility of a wider spread of the disease as thousands of domestic tourists traveled from the coastal city of Da Nang to their hometowns.

As a precautionary measure, the Vietnam government is evacuating about 8,000 vacationers from Da Nang, who must comply with a quarantine period. The city is currently under lockdown.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam health authorities registered 450 COVID-19 cases, no casualties, and 369 recoveries from the virus.