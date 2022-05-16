Venezuelans Pay Tribute to Journalist Killed by Israel

"The execution of Shirin Abu Akleh cannot be admitted as one more event in the long history of Israeli terrorist acts," Venezuelan journalists stressed.

On Sunday night, Venezuelan movements in solidarity with Palestine organized the projection of the image of Shirin Abu Akleh on buildings in Caracas.

Besides expressing their solidarity with the Al-Jazeera journalist assassinated by occupation forces, Venezuelans remembered the "Nakba Day", when the United Nations General Assembly agreed to partition the Palestinian territory in 1948.

During solidarity rallies, the activist Khaled Hindi highlighted the danger that the alliance between the United States and Israel represents for the world, while calling to continue accompanying the struggle of the Palestinian people.

On Monday, the Hindu journalist Anderi announced that the projection of the image of Abu Akleh will continue to be projected on buildings to remember the crimes that the Israeli state commits daily in Palestinian occupied territories.

Haaretz reporter says Abu Akleh’s funeral is one of the largest in the modern history of the Palestinian nation and possibly the longest, lasting three days. “Shirin was not a politician or military commander.

She was a journalist.” https://t.co/fAW2GMFPqx — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) May 13, 2022

Venezuelan journalists issued a statement repudiating the "monstrous assassination" perpetrated by "the Zionist regime" and denounced that "selective and massive assassinations are already a practice that the colonial Israeli state assume as normal."

"The execution of journalist Shirin Abu Akleh cannot be admitted as one more event in the long history of Israeli terrorist acts. The voices of the world's peoples and journalists must be heard. It is not only a practice of solidarity but an exercise of justice," they pointed out.

Last week, Abu Akleh was shot while she was covering the Israeli offensive against the Jenin refugee camp. Although eyewitnesses pointed out the responsibility of the occupation forces in this event, the Israeli government denied any responsibility. Then, during the journalist's burial, Israeli forces attacked the Palestinians, leaving several seriously injured.

