Israeli Soldiers and Settlers Attack Palestinians on Nakba Day

A new assault by Israeli settlers, backed by Tel Aviv regime forces, on the West Bank village of Haris has left several Palestinians injured.

As reported by Palestinian media on Sunday, the occupation forces, accompanying dozens of Israeli settlers in their assault on the village of Haris, west of the West Bank city of Salfit, fired tear gas bombs, causing choking sensations in several Palestinians.

The day before, Israeli forces invaded the village of Turmusaya, north of Ramallah, and vandalized the property of Palestinian residents.

This comes this weekend, marking the 74th anniversary of Nakba [catastrophe] Day, which commemorates the illegal establishment of the Israeli regime on Palestinian lands and the mass exodus of Palestinians from their homeland in May 1948.

On this occasion, tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in demonstrations organized in different cities to reject Israel's crimes and the international community's inaction in the face of the occupying regime's brutal measures.

74 years on... The #Nakba is still ongoing.

Every year on May 15th, Palestinians mark the loss of their homeland. Palestinians were ethnically cleansed and displaced through Zionist groups' massacres all over the Palestinian land.

On May 15, 1948, Zionist militias began perpetrating horrendous atrocities against tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians. Israel seized Palestinian lands, forcing Palestinians into refugee camps in eastern Al-Quds, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and neighboring countries.

Palestinians commemorate this date every year as a symbol of the continuity of the struggle against the Israeli occupation.