News > Palestine

ALBA-TCP Condemns Killing of Palestinian Journalist by Israel

  • Executive Secretary for the ALBA-TCP condemned the murder committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian journalist. May. 12, 2022.

    Executive Secretary for the ALBA-TCP condemned the murder committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian journalist. May. 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@Emadelgarhy888

Published 12 May 2022 (1 hours 3 minutes ago)
On Thursday, the executive secretary of the ALBA-TCP condemned the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, denounced the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist who died by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank territory.

On May 11, Shireen Abu Akleh covered a new raid by Israeli security forces in the West Bank when she was shot, resulting in her death. On his Twitter account, the head of ALBA-TCP described the events as the "new episode of Tel Aviv’s systematic aggression against Palestine."

“We condemn the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. This is not an isolated incident: it is part of a policy of colonization, occupation of territories, and systematic violation of international law, perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people,” wrote Llorenti on tweeter.

“We condemn this heinous crime (…) and hold the Israeli government and occupation forces responsible for her death,” he said. “We ask the international community to condemn and hold that country accountable for the deliberate murder of our colleague.”

Reports have shown that during 2021, Tel Aviv forces have carried out 384 violations against journalists while working in Palestine.

