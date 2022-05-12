ALBA-TCP Condemns Killing of Palestinian Journalist by Israel

On Thursday, the executive secretary of the ALBA-TCP condemned the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, denounced the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist who died by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank territory.

On May 11, Shireen Abu Akleh covered a new raid by Israeli security forces in the West Bank when she was shot, resulting in her death. On his Twitter account, the head of ALBA-TCP described the events as the "new episode of Tel Aviv’s systematic aggression against Palestine."

“We condemn the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. This is not an isolated incident: it is part of a policy of colonization, occupation of territories, and systematic violation of international law, perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people,” wrote Llorenti on tweeter.

“We condemn this heinous crime (…) and hold the Israeli government and occupation forces responsible for her death,” he said. “We ask the international community to condemn and hold that country accountable for the deliberate murder of our colleague.”

Funeral procession honors slain journalist Abu Akleh in Ramallah!



Palestinian president holds #Israel responsible for killing of Al Jazeera journalist in his speech during memorial service.#Palestine #journalism #HumanRights #HumanRightsViolationshttps://t.co/rKZyCurH8R — ourrights (@pretentiousdr) May 12, 2022

Reports have shown that during 2021, Tel Aviv forces have carried out 384 violations against journalists while working in Palestine.