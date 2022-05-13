UN Urges Israel To Protect Freedom of Assembly

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The United Nations is aware of a "shocking” video showing violence during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem and calls on the Israeli government to protect the freedom of peaceful assembly, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.
Israeli forces fatally shot reporter Shireen Abu Akleh and injured another employee as the two were covering the government forces' raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, media reported on Wednesday.