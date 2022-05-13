Israeli Forces Beat Funeral Procession for Shireen Abu Akleh

They attacked those carrying the Palestinian flag, a symbol of resistance that has been banned from being displayed in public in East Jerusalem since 1980.

On Friday, Israeli police attacked Palestinians accompanying the coffin of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

Accompanied by thousands, the coffin of the Al Jazeera journalist left Saint Joseph Hospital to begin the funeral procession towards the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in the Old City.

As the procession walked, Israeli occupation forces attacked those carrying the coffin draped in the Palestinian flag, whose public display has been banned in East Jerusalem since 1980. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported dozens of injuries around the hospital.

"Some people carrying the Palestinian flag were detained by Israeli police... Israeli security forces disproportionately intervened in the funeral," the CiddiGazete reported, adding that "Israel warned Akleh's family to limit attendance at the funeral and to avoid shouting slogans."

Horrible scenes as Israeli security forces beat the funeral procession for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the crowd momentarily lose control of her casket pic.twitter.com/DEJF5Ty9tZ — Emir Nader (@EmirNader) May 13, 2022

Shortly after, Shireen's body arrived in a van at the Jafa gate in Jerusalem's Old City, from where she was taken to church for mass amid heavy security. In the church, the Israeli police also attacked several attendees who displayed Palestinian flags.

The killing of Abu Akleh has also sparked condemnations and outrage against Israel among the Palestinians and Arabs in the Middle East. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attended the funeral process for Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday.

Candlelight vigil, mural painting and demonstrations have also been held in the past two days in Palestine, Jordan and Tunisia to mourn Abu Akleh's death and protest against Israel.