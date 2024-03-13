Venezuelan Production Committees Defeated Imperialist Blackmail

"They represent the miracle of a people who decided not to yield to imperialist blackmail," President Maduro stressed.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and social leaders celebrated the eighth anniversary of the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP).

At an event held in the state of Guarico, the Bolivarian leader recalled that this social program was established in 2015, when the United States intensified its arbitrary sanctions against the South American country.

"Initially, the CLAPs were born in response to the greatest aggression that Venezuela has suffered. They have remained to guarantee our people's food sovereignty. Long live the CLAPs!" Maduro said.

"They represent the miracle of a people who decided not to yield to imperialist blackmail and who produce their own sustenance," he emphasized on the National Food Day.

Maduro also recalled that the traditional Venezuelan elites used to hoard food and speculate with prices to generate discontent towards the Bolivarian revolution. However, these destabilizing maneuvers were thwarted with social programs.

"Through the CLAPs, we managed to defeat the 'queue war' and began the path to the country's economic recovery," he pointed out.

Currently, the Maduro administration is working to strengthen the CLAPs with new and better products so as to meet the needs of over 7 million beneficiary families.

Despite the U.S. blockade, the success of this social program has been decisive. Between 2017 and 2023, the nutritional deficit among the population decreased from 35 to 6 percent.

By the end of 2024, the Bolivarian authorities hope that 100 percent of the demand for food will be met through national production. It is also expected that the nutritional deficit will decrease to 2 percent.

