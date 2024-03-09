Venezuela Celebrates 'National Anti-Imperialism Day'

The date was chosen because eight years ago, in 2015, the US Government declared Venezuela an "unusual and extraordinary" threat its national security.

"Every March 9 we commemorate the Day of Bolivarian Anti-Imperialism, in tribute to the patriotism and courage of the Venezuelan people who, faced with the threat of US imperialism, maintained a position worthy of defense of national sovereignty, historical legacy of our ancestors".

That was what the Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro Moros said in his X account as message to the people, and calling to celebrate a National Day full of patriotism.

Maduro Moros reiterated that now more than ever the Venezuelans, "are ready to defend our sovereignty against any foreign threat. We are the sons and daughters of Bolivar and Chávez, we are anti-imperialists. Venezuela, land of free men and women!"

On the other hand, Foreign Minister of Venezuela pointed out that every March 9 is "a firm response to the persistent imperialist aggression against Venezuela", at the time he he recalled this is an occasion to celebrate their legacy as a people of liberators, dreamers and revolutionaries.

