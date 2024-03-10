Venezuela Joins in “Deep Prayer” for Palestine at Ramadan Month

"We express our sincere commitment and brotherhood with the people who profess Islam."

A released statement by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, expresses the joy and congratulations to the entire Muslim community for the beginning of the Ramadan, the holy month for Muslim people this Sunday, March 10.

"Venezuela joins in the hope of a holy Ramadan, standing in solidarity, in a special way and in deep prayer, with the Palestinian People, so that the Gracious and Merciful God covers them with abundant blessings, graces and all kinds of beatitudes," reads the statement.

"The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan People, expresses his joy and congratulations to the entire Muslim community," reads the communiqué.

In the statement, it is pointed out that Venezuela values this time of reflection and prayer, as a manifestation of charity and love for humanity. And in that sense they also "raise our prayers for peace and tranquility for all the oppressed peoples of the world."

The Muslim celebration of Ramadan begins this Sunday, however, the Palestinians prepared for that holy month, which is supposed to be one of celebration and prayer, under the spectre of an increasingly bloody war, with hunger in Gaza eclipsing the normally festive commemoration.

Since March 7, when the Israeli aggression intensified in the Palestinian territories, the Gaza Ministry of Health has reported the death of more than 31,000 people, mostly children, and to date, 25 people died of hunger and thirst after more than 155 days of continuous bombing.