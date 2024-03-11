Venezuela Fights Illegal Mining in the Bolivar & Amazon States

“Each generation has the right and duty to protect and maintain the environment for the benefit of itself and future generations," Gen. Hernandez said.

On Sunday, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) confirmed that Venezuelan soldiers destroyed eight illegal mines and captured 28 people in the Yapacana National Park, in the state of Amazonas.

"These clandestine mines were depredating the environment," FANB Commander Domingo Hernandez said regarding the facilities that had been installed in an area near the borders with Colombia and Brazil.

The Bolivarian officer also announced that in the five camps there were numerous logistical materials used for illegal mining, which included engines, hammers, detonators, and fuel.

“Mining and oil exploitation is prohibited in the state of Amazonas,” the FANB commander said and recalled the importance of defending these natural ecosystems.

“Each generation has the right and duty to protect and maintain the environment for the benefit of itself and future generations," Hernandez said.

“Every person has the right individually and collectively to enjoy a safe, healthy and ecologically balanced life and environment,” he added.

As part of Operation Roraima 2024, the FANB also carried out the evacuation of 13 illegal mines located in the Guri Reservoir. Almost seven hundred people were transferred to the town of El Manteco, in the Piar municipality, in the state of Bolivar.