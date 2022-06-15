On June 7, the Bolivarian president began an international tour with the purpose of establishing long-term cooperation instruments with countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro was received with honors by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan Palace in Qatar.

"From Qatar, the fifth country that we visited on the route of our Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, we work for the construction of the cooperation map for the well-being of the Venezuelan people and for the union and brotherhood between nations. We do everything for love of the Homeland," Maduro said.

After solemnly listening to the anthems of both countries, the two leaders held a meeting in which they discussed international economic and energy issues as well as the prospects for bilateral cooperation between Venezuela and Qatar.

In 2015, the Bolivarian President also made an official visit to Qatar, an Asian country that has one of the highest energy potentials in the world.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's National Assembly unanimously approved an agreement endorsing the international instruments signed by the Bolivarian president on his tour of Türkiya, Algeria, Iran, and Kuwait.

"Venezuela's decades-long decline in oil production has been made worse by U.S. sanctions." Such dishonest bs. Venezuela's oil production, even after the 2014 price crash, stood at nearly 2M bpd before US sanctions. It then fell to 350,000 bpd in 3 years. "Decades-long" gtfoh pic.twitter.com/OEwhzfS8fE — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) June 10, 2022

"We recognize the importance of the strategic cooperation agreements agreed upon in the economic, scientific, technological, social, cultural, energy, and productive areas to promote comprehensive development and social well-being of peoples," the lawmakers' pointed out.

"Behind each of these agreements we have a revolutionary government whose unwavering objective is to guarantee the greatest possible happiness for all the Venezuelan people," said lawmaker Gabriela Peña.

On June 7, the Venezuelan president began an international tour with the purpose of establishing long-term cooperation instruments with countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa.