President Maduro Holds a Meeting With the Next OPEC Secretary

During his first official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro met with Haitham al-Ghais, who will take over the secretariat of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in August. Both examined the direction in which they should work together with the other OPEC members.

As part of his official activities, Maduro also met with Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, who is the Foreign Affairs Minister and President of the Kuwait Economic Fund.

Maduro arrived in Kuwait with the purpose of expanding bilateral relations, under the principles of mutual respect and self-determination of peoples.

"It is dawning in Venezuela and we continue to work for the Homeland, building the new multicentric world, uniting in brotherhood and spiritually with the peoples. Cooperation issues are important for the country's prosperity," the Bolivarian leader said at the beginning of his day.

Maduro's visit to Kuwait is the fourth stop on an international tour focused on the expansion of Venezuelan international cooperation, which began in Turkey on June 7 and continued later with visits to Algeria and Iran.

Previously, in October 2021, a Venezuelan delegation also visited Kuwait under the direction of the then Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia, who held a meeting with Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah. On that occasion, the ruler of the Arab nation was invited to visit Caracas to explore new areas of cooperation.