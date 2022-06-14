President Maduro Meets With Parliamentary Leader of Kuwait

During his Eurasian tour, the Bolivarian leader seeks to consolidate strategic cooperation relations on science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with Kuwait's National Assembly President Marzouq Al-Ghanim. The Bolivarian leader and Kuwaiti lawmaker discussed topics of interest and shared their country's legislative experiences

Kuwait's unicameral Congress has 65 seats, of which 50 are elected by popular vote and 15 are appointed by Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. This Arab country recognizes the rights of women to vote and be elected.

Marzouq Al-Ghanim has taken critical stances on the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for exercising double standards in the face of ongoing international conflicts. He has also strongly denounced the presence of Israeli occupation forces in Palestinian territory.

“How could one demand the expulsion of the Russian delegation from the IPU due to a military campaign that started a few weeks ago but not demand the expulsion of the Israeli delegates whose regime has been occupying Palestine for over 60 years?,” he said during an IPU meeting held in Jakarta in March.

Hoy más que nunca Venezuela ha demostrado que la relaciones multilaterales superan bloqueos y ataques imperiales nuestro Camarada Presidente @NicolasMaduro sigue expandiendo horizontes hoy en Kuwait Seguiremos Venciendo pic.twitter.com/mO9CJ867yq — @TaipanJhosep (@JhosepTaipan) June 14, 2022

The tweet reads, "Today more than ever Venezuela has shown that multilateral relations overcome imperial blockades and attacks. Our comrade President Nicolas Maduro continues to expand horizons in Kuwait. We will keep winning."

Previously, in May 2021, the Kuwaiti congress unanimously approved laws banning any dealings or relations with the Tel Aviv regime. This decision marked the difference with what happens in other Arab states, which have established relations with the Zionist state.

On Tuesday, Maduro also met with Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, and with the next Secretary of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al-Ghais.

During his Eurasian tour, the Bolivarian leader seeks to consolidate strategic cooperation relations on issues such as science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism and culture. This tour began in Türkiye and continued later in Algeria and Iran.