Maduro’s Eurasian Tour Hits US Blockade Policy - Deputy

The U.S. economic blockade policy has been hit hard by the agreements reached in the international government tour carried out by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, a deputy elected to the Venezuelan National Assembly, said.

"This tour not only opens new perspectives for the development of our country in this new phase of the nation's economic recovery, but it is also a very hard blow to the US government's policy of applying the blockade as a kind of blackmail to bend the Bolivarian government," president of the Economy and Finance Commission of the Parliament Jesús Faría told Sputnik Agency.

The Venezuelan President's tour began on June 7, with Turkey as the initial destination. There Maduro and his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed three essential agreements in the tourism, agricultural and financial-monetary areas.

In Algeria, Maduro and his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune agreed to build a robust economic agenda and relaunch the high-level mixed commission, which will be in charge of drawing up a common work map.

The third country to visit was Iran, where he held a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi and signed the cooperation agreement for the next 20 years. Later, Maduro visited Kuwait, where he announced the activation of a joint commission between the two nations.

La Asamblea Nacional (AN) de Venezuela aprobó este martes un acuerdo en respaldo a la gira euroasiática que inició el presidente de la República, @NicolasMaduro. El periplo internacional del Jefe de Estado comenzó hace una semana...



����������https://t.co/Wjw2OHyqVO pic.twitter.com/qRGrjtHSlp — ���� TibyTiby ���� (@_ColosalRed_) June 15, 2022

The National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela approved an agreement supporting the Eurasian tour initiated by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, this Tuesday. The international tour of the Head of State began a week ago.

Faría considered that the alliances reached with these countries in the energy area would allow the recovery of Venezuela's oil industry, which would contribute to strengthening the Venezuelan economy.

"The fundamental lines of these agreements are the oil and gas sectors, where we have the fundamental basis for the development of our economy and these are sectors that have been hard hit by the brutal blockade applied by the US government against our country for more than five years," the Venezuelan official added.

The Venezuelan President is currently in Qatar, announcing that he will continue his international work agenda.