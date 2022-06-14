Venezuela & Kuwait Activate Strategic Commission: Pres. Maduro

Among other things, this commission will work on issues related to energy and the strengthening of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+).

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro concluded his visit to Kuwait after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Sabad al Khalid al Sabah, with whom he discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of brotherly ties between both nations.

"Extraordinary meeting with PM Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. We reviewed the roadmap of cooperation and friendship with Kuwait, visualizing the years to come in the framework of the construction of a social, economic, and productive development path," he said.

After their meeting, the Bolivarian leader also announced the formation of a Joint Strategic Cooperation Commision in various strategic areas of common interest.

"We decided to activate a joing commission with specific cooperation plans," Maduro said, specifying that this commission will work on issues related to energy and the strengthening of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+).

As full members of OPEC, Venezuela and Kuwait have agreed on the need to reduce global oil production in order to favor the stabilization of international crude oil prices.

"We have invited the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and private entrepreneurs to bring investments to Venezuela," Maduro also pointed out, adding that his country is ready to expand bilateral trade and tourism flows.

In today's meetings, the Bolivarian leader also proposed to the Kuwaiti authorities to carry out an agricultural production project "very beneficial for both countries" and described his visit as "intense and profitable."