Venezuelan President Maduro Arrives in Qatar

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro landed this in Qatar, the fifth destination of his international work tour through countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Besides being accompanied by his wife Cilia Flores, the Bolivarian leader traveled with the ministers of transportation, science and technology, agriculture, land, and other officials of the Venezuelan Presidency.

Maduro was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan BinSaad Al-Muraikhi, the Qatari ambassador in Caracas and the Venezuelan Chargé d'Affaires Fatima Majzou.

During his visit to this Arab country, the Bolivarian leader will hold meetings to strengthen cooperation in the areas of science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.

Maduro and the Qatari authorities will also analyze the state and perspectives of bilateral relations and will evaluate issues related to the regional and international situation.

Previously, he made official visits to Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, and Kuwait, nations with which Venezuela has ratified important instruments of cooperation and complementarity.

In October 2016, Maduro made an international tour that also included Qatar. On that occasion, he undertook actions to build consensus within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) aimed at achieving fair oil prices.

