Venezuelan FM Yvan Gil Meets With Electoral Authorities

Venezuelan diplomacy plays an important role in clarifying doubts to the international community, the CNE President said.

On Thursday, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), held a meeting with the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil to inform him about the progress of the process that will culminate with the presidential elections on July 28.

"We have 13 candidates and a large number of political organizations that will participate in the upcoming presidential elections," Amoroso said and recalled that Venezuela has the world's most robust and reliable electoral system, as demonstrated by 31 elections held over the past 25 years.

"We have a very secure electoral system in which all sectors participate. Audits are carried out before and after the electoral process," he stressed and rejected unfounded opinions that seek to discredit the 2024 elections.

"Everything is transparent for anyone who wants to know about the electoral process," Amoroso said, emphasizing that any country, organization, person, or media outlet can request information from the CNE.

The CNE president rejected the dissemination of false statements about the electoral process by local media, which are "perfectly aware that they can request information at any time."

In this sense, Amoroso appreciated the importance of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry's management as a spokesperson to clarify doubts to the international community.

He also reaffirmed that international observers can come to Venezuela, but "we will not allow them to hinder the actions of the CNE and the electoral process."

Foreign Affairs Minister Gil recalled that the Venezuelan people can be proud of the current electoral system, which does not engage in the shameful practices observed in the past during the Fourth Republic.

He also mentioned that Venezuela has shared information and electoral experience with institutions from over 90 countries, which have requested technical support from the Bolivarian nation's electoral body.

The July elections will be "another moment of pride" to demonstrate how the electoral power works in the homeland of Bolivar and Chavez, Gil said, adding that international organizations such as the U.S.-based Carter Center, the United Nations, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have been invited.