Conspiracy Plans Are Financed From Miami: President Maduro

The Venezuelan oligarchy and its allies have already begun the smear campaign against the upcoming presidential elections, the Bolivarian leader denounced.

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro denounced that the Venezuelan oligarchy is financing conspiracies from the United States and Colombia to destabilize his country.

"In 2023, we dismantled five conspiracies, and this year, four. All were financed from Miami and prepared at a secret base of the CIA and FBI in Colombia," he said.

"I have the names of high-level officials who lead the conspiracy campaign against Venezuela and who were in the administrations of Alvaro Uribe and Ivan Duque," the Bolivarian leader revealed, adding that the U.S. government is promoting a campaign to delegitimize the Venezuelan presidential elections on July 28.

"The smear campaign and its circus have begun. Washington is nervous. The oligarchy families are nervous. Let them be nervous. Venezuela has the world's most reliable and transparent electoral system," Maduro said, demanding that strategies against Venezuela cease.

In an opinion piece by Smolarek and Alexandra, they reveal how the US-led narrative of electoral fraud in Venezuela aims to delegitimize the government. Despite scrutiny, Venezuela remains steadfast in upholding democracy amid external pressures. https://t.co/hmUT5TId8r — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) March 27, 2024

"In Venezuela, there will be verifiable and guaranteed elections... Stop the campaigns! Imperialism likes to play ahead. They think they are smarter than us. They always join any campaign that harms Venezuela and its electoral system. Even though they lie, the Venezuelan truth will prevail in the end."

On Monday, the Venezuelan president also commented on the Moscow attack, highlighting that the United States and Europe "try to divert public attention, the truth and investigations."

"News agencies such as CNN and Associated Press said that the attack was punishment against President Vladimir Putin for winning the elections. They said the attack showed that Putin did not control security. In other words, through what they published from the United States, press agencies revealed the intention of the coup," Maduro said, adding that the terrorist attack was committed by "mercenaries sent to harm the Russian people."