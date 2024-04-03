President Maduro Enacts Law for the Protection of Guyana Esequiba

"Future generations will remember with pride those of us who dared to summon the opinion of the people to express their sovereignty, magnificence and power".

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, promulgated, in an official ceremony, the Organic Law for the Defense of the Essequibo, which aims to protect the Venezuelan territory of the Guayana Esequiba.

The promulgation of the Law took place in the Elliptical Hall of the Federal Legislative Palace, along with the president were the first combatant and deputy to the National Assembly Cilia Flores, presidents of the Public Powers, other civil, military and government authorities, and deputies.

Maduro said that this organic law will guarantee that the referendum of December 3, 2023 will be fully implemented in the defense of Venezuela and its territory.

The Government of Venezuela defended its constitutional rights against the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, during the meeting held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 14 December, in a historic act that marked a before and after "the recovery of the territory that was illegally taken from the nation," said President Maduro.

#EnFotos��| Pdte. @NicolasMaduro en la Promulgación de la Ley Orgánica para la Defensa del Esequibo: Procedo con orgullo, amor, fe y compromiso a firmar de inmediato y a promulgar esta Ley vinculante y obligante, de carácter orgánica, que ha aprobado la AN.#7TDesarrolloNacional pic.twitter.com/hkGh2cydLW — MIPPCI (@Mippcivzla) April 3, 2024

He also said that he had never felt more joyful than when he claimed the rights of Venezuelans, in front of the president of Guyana, whom he described as a puppet of the oligarchy, the United States and the capitalist company ExxonMobil, who sought to seize the nation’s resources illegally.

"After six and a half years as Foreign Minister and 11 as President, I can tell you that I have never felt as satisfied to defend and vindicate Venezuela as when I did in front of the President of Guyana. The liberators gave us the land, our identity, our character and they gave us the complete Guiana, the right on the Essequibo is and always will be a libertarian right".

"Four months ago, Venezuela experienced a stellar and historic moment, since, for the first time, since Venezuela was the victim of a dispossession of its Guayana Esequiba, the people were summoned constitutionally to decide the fate and future of Venezuela’s rights", the president added.

#EnVivo �� | Presidente @NicolasMaduro promulga Ley Orgánica para la Defensa del Esequibohttps://t.co/jOHnQcPKRx — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) April 3, 2024

The head of state affirmed that the time of imperial subordination is over forever, and "we will guarantee it with our life for a long time," he said.

Nicolás Maduro also stressed that the right to the Guayana Esequiba is a "libertarian right against colonial dispossession", which was taken from the Spanish empire and "we established it as free and sovereign land".

"Our right is historical and based on justice, truth, we do not intend to take anything from anyone, on the contrary, it is about rescuing and recovering what genuinely belongs to Venezuela for history".