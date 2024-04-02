Venezuela’s Bolivarian Government Presents Anti-fascism Law

"This law prohibits the dissemination of messages that condone or promote violence as a method of political action and denigrate democracy, its republican institutions and values".

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, presented, today, before the National Assembly of Venezuela, the draft Law against Fascism, Neofascism and Similar Expressions, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro.

The law arises from the violent events that occurred in the nation during the years 2014, 2015 and 2017. In addition, the draft legislation seeks to prevent the recurrence of situations such as when extremist factors took over the National Assembly to create destabilization in the country.

According to Delcy Rodríguez, the law has four chapters, with 30 articles each. In his words: "This law prohibits the dissemination of messages that condone or promote violence as a method of political action and denigrate democracy, its republican institutions and values".

The vice president said that the first chapter of the law will give general provisions, while the second chapter develops a set of measures to protect against fascism, neo-fascism and similar expressions.

Ya estamos en la @Asamblea_Ven para presentar proyecto de Ley contra el Fascismo, el Neofascismo y Expresiones Similares en nombre del Pdte @NicolasMaduro

En Venezuela se impondrá la paz, la democracia y la convivencia entre los venezolanos. El odio y la muerte serán execrados… — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) April 2, 2024 The text reads, We are already in the @Asamblea_Ven to present the draft Law against Fascism, Neofascism and Similar Expressions on behalf of the Pdte @NicolasMaduro In Venezuela, peace, democracy and coexistence among Venezuelans will prevail. Hatred and death will be execrated from our national life! Long live Venezuela and its leadership for life and peace in a world plagued by violence!

The third chapter provides for the establishment of the High Commission Against Fascism, Neo-Fascism and similar expressions. Finally, the fourth chapter establishes a set of criminal and administrative penalties for non-compliance with this law.

"The new expressions and forms of fascism are not only violence, hatred and death, but economic fascism as well as the criminal blockade and sanctions," Rodriguez added.

For his part, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez Gómez, affirmed that, "this bill could be called a bill to protect humanity with high human values".

"It is important that Venezuela assume the vanguard in this debate that at this time generates various suffering in the world, as is the case of the people of Palestine," he said.