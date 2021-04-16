Venezuelan Army to Clear Mines in Border Areas With Colombia

The Bolivarian military detected anti-personnel mines in the La Victoria zone, which has been the scene of armed clashes with Colombian irregular armed groups.

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) on Friday began preparations to deactivate anti-personnel mines laid by illegal Colombian armed groups in Apure state.

FANB Commander Gen. Domingo Hernandez said that the “Patrol Caiman” armored unit will carry out the mine clearance process.

"The minesweeper designed by our combat engineers is ready to start the demining of the Alto Apure zone, where Colombian terrorist groups planted anti-personnel mines to kill our inhabitants," he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza informed that Venezuela is coordinating with the United Nations to receive advice on the deactivation of mines.

During the Bolivarian Shield operations carried out since March 21, the Venezuelan military detected anti-personnel mines in the area of La Victoria, which has been the scene of armed clashes with Colombian paramilitaries who seek to generate situations of violence to destabilize President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

After confirming the use of these explosives, Venezuela denounced to the international community the presence of these devices, which have already caused some casualties among the FANB members.

The Bolivarian diplomats recalled that their country respects the Ottawa Convention and declared its territory a landmine-free zone on May 27, 2013.