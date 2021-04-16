'Keep Your War Away From Venezuela' Arreaza Urges Colombia

"Protect your borders... halt drug production, and pursue the money laundering that feeds your economy. Enough is enough!," the Bolivarian minister said.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Friday urged Colombia's President Ivan Duque to protect the Colombian borders and keep the war away from the Venezuelan territory.

"Colombia's armed groups reign and guard the Colombian drug routes while Duque does nothing to protect his country's borders," he tweeted.

Arreaza also rejected the declarations of Colombia's Foreign Affairs Minister Claudia Blum, who pointed to Venezuela as guilty of the border crisis that has been taking place in the Venezuelan Apure state for the past three weeks.

"Mrs. Blum, denying the consequences suffered by neighboring nations due to your country's eternal war is an affront to the United Nations. Do you take us for fools?" the Venezuelan minister pointed out.

On Wednesday, Colombia assured the UN that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government is the one supporting Colombia's irregular armed groups.

The US���� sanctions and economic blockade against people produce Difficult situation it's running #VENEZUELA���� OVERALL during this Covid- 19 Pandemic. Let's Pray for children who need support to get food and medicines so instead if you're able to donate every support count.Thanks pic.twitter.com/8CntzI9un5 — ����ABOG.Luis Gerardo Sanchez O���� CIVIL PENAL�� (@LuisGer705) April 13, 2021

Blum rejected Venezuela's claims that Duque is behind Colombian drug traffickers' attempts to penetrate Venezuelan territory. "Our foreign policy respects the international law and the non-use of force," Blum said, without mentioning the increasing massacres and assassinations of social leaders in Colombia. Following those words, Arreaza condemned the Duque administration's hypocrisy and urged an end to that country's hostilities towards Venezuela. "Protect your borders. Respect the Peace Agreements. Stop massacres and social leaders' assassinations, halt drug production, and pursue the money laundering that feeds your economy. Enough is enough!," Arreaza urged Colombia.