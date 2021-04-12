Venezuelan Aid Ship Reaches St. Vincent And The Grenadines

Venezuela sent 68 doctors, rescuers, and experts in disaster situations. They will help in the evacuation and care of the victims of the volcano eruption.

A Venezuelan ship on Monday reached St. Vincent and the Grenadines loaded with 20 tons of humanitarian aid sent by President Nicolas Maduro to assist the Caribbean islands amid the La Soufriere volcano eruption.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves thanked the Bolivarian government and people for sending the aid when the two-island nation needs it the most.

"Venezuela has helped the islands many times in recent years. I was not surprised that it lends a hand again so quickly," Gonsalves said minutes after the AB "Goajira" T-63 Navy ship arrived in his country.

"Good samaritans are not those who share a little of their many riches, but those who give the little they have," the Prime Minister added and thanked the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

#FromTheSouth News Bits | St. Vincent and the Grenadines: We are very grateful to Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/kKk4voCcih — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021

The Bolivarian Navy ship sailed from La Guaira State with 68 doctors, rescuers, and experts in disaster situations that will help in the evacuation and care of the victims of the volcano eruption.

"St. Vincent and the Grenadines will overcome this emergency and it will emerge stronger. We are here to help them get through these difficult times," Venezuela's Vice Minister for the Caribbean Raul Li assured.

The Venezuelan government also sent food, drinking water, blankets, sheets, mattresses, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, hammocks, and personal health kits.

The ship will be at the disposal of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines for as long as the emergency lasts. It will also transport humanitarian aid from other Caribbean Islands to the country affected by the La Soufriere volcano.