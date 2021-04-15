Venezuela Receives New Batch Of 50,000 Sputnik-V Vaccines

The new lot of vaccines will allow health workers to receive the second dose needed to achieve immunization.

Venezuela's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado Thursday informed on the arrival of 50,000 Sputnik V vaccines that will allow the country to continue its vaccination campaign.

The new lot of vaccines arrived early Thursday morning at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia. They will allow health workers to receive the second dose needed to achieve immunization.

"The delivery of more vaccines was possible thanks to Russia and Venezuela's strategic alliance in the fight against COVID-19," Alvarado said and added that the 50,000 doses will also allow his country to continue vaccinating the elderly.

Venezuela has placed over 200,000 doses of Sputnik V as part of its Phase III clinical trials. So far, the results have been positive and adverse reactions have been mild, according to health authorities.

Russia also sent Venezuela 1 million tablets of the antiviral Favipiravir, which the Latin American country will include as part of the COVID-19 patients' treatment.

"The Russian antiviral proved good effectiveness in preventing the virus replication in the organism," the minister said and added that this drug will be distributed immediately throughout the country.

The Bolivarian government will continue making arrangements to acquire the doses necessary to immunize 70 percent of the population.