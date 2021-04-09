Venezuela Maintains the Apure Border Situation Under Control

Colombian irregular armed groups have been attacking Venezuelan soil to create destabilization and expand illegal trafficking operations.

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) Chief of Staff Admiral Remigio Ceballos Friday offered an update on the military activities in the bordering Apure state, where Colombian irregular armed groups conduct destabilization actions.

He informed the deployment of an additional special brigade to confront these groups, which attack Venezuelan soil without any rejection from Colombia's President Ivan Duque.

"The situation in Apure is under control... we are chasing the remaining redoubts...Tranquility has been reestablished and the population has the support from the State," Ceballos said.

"The FANB is deeply respectful of human rights... Slander is part of the psychological war intended to fragment the Bolivarian troops," he added to reject accusations of robberies and house raids by FANB troops.

#Venezuela ratified its commitment towards the protection of its territories in the border areas near Colombia where irregular armed groups have attempted violent actions against the population.https://t.co/Lhf9nAUHbr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 25, 2021

Counterattack military operations will continue until the restoration of peace in Apure territory, where hostilities have been escalating over the last two weeks.

"We are fighting against a large number of irregular groups which are a product of the Colombian war and intend now to pass into our territory. We have been discovering their passages for illegal trafficking".

Venezuela launched the 'Bolivarian Shield' operation to combat terrorist actions against infrastructure and the civilian population. Eight FANB soldiers died and dozens of Venezuelans fled the conflict zone following the start of clashes.