Venezuelan Armed Forces Ratify Commitment to Democratic Process

On Thursday, the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez rejected the calls made by opposition politicians to subvert the constitutional order and disregard the institutions.

Following instructions from the Venezuelan President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) Nicolas Maduro, the Defense Minister issued a call to military commanders to ignore the extremist voices that seek to cloud the presidential elections to be held at the end of 2024.

Padrino Lopez denounced that the new opposition attacks seek to hinder the actions of the Venezuelan people and government aimed at recovering the welfare of the nation.

In that sense, the opposition is contributing to worsen the domestic effects of the U.S. sanctions against the Venezuelan economy, which directly affects the most needy population.

Analyst Celina della Croce looks at the impact of US sanctions on Venezuela's healthcare system, especially the Bolivarian social programs. https://t.co/T30I0VypwQ — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) August 23, 2023

Padrino Lopez read a FANB document denouncing that the far-right opposition and its foreign allies seek to create conditions for political destabilization in Venezuela through media manipulation and the biased use of international organizations.

The FANB document also states that the military authorities will guarantee the security of the 2024 elections without undermining the rest of their constitutional obligations.

Among these duties are the fight against irregular armed groups, drug trafficking and illegal mining, as well as the support to the Military Community Brigades for Education and Health (Brocomiles).

Finally, Padrino Lopez assured that the Venezuelan political conscience will prevent the population from falling for right-wing provocations.

