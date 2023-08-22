President Maduro Denounces New Campaign Against Venezuela

"...We have to prepare ourselves institutionally to defend sovereignty, peace and internal union..."

On Monday, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced a new campaign against his country by sectors of the extreme right, following statements made by the former mayor of Caracas (capital), Antonio Ledezma, urging confrontations between Venezuelans.

From his program Con Maduro Más, the President highlighted that, with his words, Ledezma and the coup groups show their true essence, for which he called for the organization to prevent fascism and coups from filling the streets with violence and sterile confrontation.

"With these statements, Antonio Ledezma and all his coup groups are completely naked. We have to prepare ourselves institutionally to defend sovereignty, peace and internal union. I call for the maximum organization to guarantee the maximum mobilization," he expressed.

In this sense, the Head of State affirmed that he instructed the activation of the Peace Squads, with more than four million militia men and women throughout Venezuela, to guarantee the civic-military union.

"I have given the order to immediately activate all the Peace Squads, with more than four million leaders of the country's squads, who are leaders, activated in the Special Anti-Coup Plan to guarantee tranquility and peace," he stressed.

During his speech, the dignitary recalled the destabilizing actions of 2001 with the coup against President Hugo Chávez, and those of 2014, 2017 and 2019, when the opposition took to the streets in guarimbas, but the triumph of peace prevailed.

"Hatred is being sown, division because the extreme right sectors want to take the country again to the guarimbas, to division, to hatred, to coup attempts to make calls for military intervention of the US imperialism over our country", he indicated.

Operation against illegal mining

Likewise, the President stated that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), through the Autana Military Operation, has the purpose of defending, in addition to the sovereignty, the natural resources of the country and to confront illegal mining activities carried out in Venezuelan territory by mafias from Colombia.

"I have given the order to increase the number of military and police personnel and militia men and women in the area until we have completely liberated, all the national parks, the Amazon and all these protected areas," he assured.

Maduro emphasized that, through the Minister of Defense and with the Colombian Government, coordination is being carried out to drive out these mafias so that severe actions are guaranteed by the State and thus prevent them from operating again in Venezuela.

He emphasized that the FANB has the spirit and morale of Bolivar, for which he assured that these sectors will be freed from the action of the Colombian mafias.