Venezuelan President Invites BRICS Group To Invest in Countryside

"I am going to invite the BRICS countries to invest in the Venezuelan countryside, to produce food in Venezuela"

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, invited the countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), to join the economic zones of productive development promoted by the South American country.

"I am going to invite the BRICS countries to invest in the Venezuelan countryside, to produce food in Venezuela," he assured in the context of the creation of the new Special Economic Zone of the Countryside.

Maduro also emphasized that the invitation will be extended to the Bank and to the BRICS businessmen, "to advance in this zone and to celebrate this zone and all the special conditions it will have for growth."

#EsNoticia �� | Venezuela invita a los países BRICS a invertir en el campo https://t.co/iCEM5WCGsJ pic.twitter.com/6KCT6zGV7l — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) August 23, 2023

Venezuela invites BRICS countries to invest in the countryside

According to the head of state, this is "an economic zone with 5,453,704 hectares in the east of the country."

"This involves the east of Guárico state, the entire south of Anzoátegui state, the center-west of Monagas, part of the lands of the south of Sucre and the north of Bolívar state," he said.

Maduro explained that the available hectares will be used to produce soybean, corn, peanuts, among other grains, as well as to develop cattle, goat, sheep and buffalo breeding, forestry, leguminous plants, cotton and sunflower production.

Propondremos a los BRICS y a nuestros aliados del mundo, que vengan a invertir a una nueva Zona Económica Especial productiva en el campo, que involucra a los estados: Guárico, Anzoátegui, Monagas, Sucre y Bolívar. Vengan a producir con Venezuela para satisfacer el consumo local… pic.twitter.com/O3VFOOdFrD — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 24, 2023

We will propose to the BRICS and our world allies that they come to invest in a new Special Economic Zone productive in the countryside, which involves the states: Guárico, Anzoátegui, Monagas, Sucre and Bolívar. Come produce with Venezuela to satisfy local consumption and export.

Likewise, he instructed the Ministers of Fishing and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo, and of Productive Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, to resume productivity projects to expose them to the world.

Among these projects, he proposed the family farms, the economic and productive circuits of the countryside and the financing processes of large investors.

The President urged Venezuelans to continue building the diversified economic model, in spite of the threats against Venezuela.