Maduro Reinforces Fight Against Illegal Mining in Amazon Region

According to the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB, Domingo Hernández, more than 8,660 illegal miners have been evicted from the Yapacana National Park.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said on Tuesday, that the Amazon region will be freed from illegal mining, with the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) carrying out the so-called Operation Autana.

"We are not going to allow illegal mining, we are going to liberate our lands!" said Maduro on the social network X, formerly Twitter. During his weekly television program with Maduro + the president announced that he had ordered "to increase the number of military, police and militia troops in the area until completely liberating all national parks, the Amazon and all these protected areas."

Maduro reiterated his full support to the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) "in its actions to defend the national parks, the jungles and the sovereignty of the country."

On the occasion, the Venezuelan president pointed out that actions are being coordinated with the Colombian government against the "mafias" operating in border areas, also close to Brazil.

Todo nuestro apoyo al Comando Estratégico Operacional de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (Ceofanb) que está ejecutando la "Operación Autana", en defensa de la soberanía y el medio ambiente. No vamos a permitir la minería ilegal ¡Vamos a liberar nuestras tierras! pic.twitter.com/Qucmk1Z4lu — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 22, 2023

The tweet reads, "All our support to the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb) that is executing "Operation Autana", in defense of sovereignty and the environment. We will not allow illegal mining. Let's liberate our lands!"

In reference to Maduro's statements, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said that "the protection of the environment is fundamental to preserve this sacred land for future generations." "Whoever intends to sully our sovereignty will find a forceful response from the #FANB," the minister said.

Since the beginning of the year, the Venezuelan Armed Forces have increased their actions against illegal mining in the Amazon region and other protected territorial areas of the country.

The head of the FANB's Strategic Operational Command, Domingo Hernández, indicated last week that more than 8,660 illegal miners have been evicted from Yapacana National Park.

The Venezuelan government is preparing a reforestation plan for the areas affected by illegal mining that is expected to be implemented once the eviction of all the people involved in the extraction of minerals in these areas has been completed.