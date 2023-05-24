Venezuelan Ambassador Presents His Credentials In Brazil

The Venezuelan ambassador to Brazil, Manuel Vadell, delivered his credentials to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, accrediting himself to the Brazilian government.

"Ambassador Manuel Vadell has delivered credentials to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accrediting himself to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said via Twitter.

At the Planalto Palace, where the formal ceremony took place, the ambassador-designate "reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation that have characterized relations between the two nations," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appointed Vadell on December 22 following Lula's victory in Brazil's presidential elections.

Embajador Manuel Vadell ���� ha entregado Cartas Credenciales al Presidente @LulaOficial, acreditándose ante el Gobierno de la República Federativa de Brasil. Continuamos relanzamiento de nuestras relaciones, con visión estratégica orientada por Presidente @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/I2mFPLsPcM — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 24, 2023

Ambassador Manuel Vadell has delivered Letters of Credence to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accrediting himself before the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil. We continue to relaunch our relations, with a strategic vision guided by President Nicolás Maduro.

The two South American countries resumed diplomatic ties on January 1. The rapprochement came after three years of interruption as the government of Jair Bolsonaro, decided in early 2019 to recognize former opposition deputy Juan Guaidó as the "interim president" of Venezuela.

In April 2020, Brazil formally closed its foreign mission in Venezuela after withdrawing its diplomats and officials from embassies and consulates.

The governments of President Nicolás Maduro and Lula da Silva currently have ambassadors and diplomatic representations in both countries. On May 17, Venezuelan and Brazilian authorities met in Caracas to review the bilateral relations with a view to promoting cooperation plans.