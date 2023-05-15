    • Live
News > Science and Tech

Venezuela to Encourage Scientific Training Among Young People

    Models made by the Scientific Route program students, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/ @Gabrielasjr

Published 15 May 2023
Opinion

The Science & Tech Ministry is also working on the creation of a scientific research and training center for Venezuelan workers.

On Monday, Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez announced that Venezuela will encourage the study of careers related to chemistry and petrochemistry through its Scientific Route program.

As part of these educational efforts, young students from the National Institute for Socialist Training and Education (INCES) toured the National Center for Chemical Technology (CNTQ) facilities located in Caracas City.

During their visit, the young people were encouraged to study scientific careers through playful dynamics, pedagogical explanations, and experimental demonstrations.

At this meeting, the CNTQ staff informed the students about the different scientific projects that they are carrying out and explained the main characteristics of the oil industry.

In March, the Science & Technology Ministry announced that it was working on the creation of a scientific research and training center for Venezuelan workers, with the aim of contributing to the diversification of the economy.

At that time, Minister Jimenez indicated that President Nicolas Maduro's administration seeks to innovate production processes and substitute imports.

"The institutional organization of workers was born to contribute to the construction of technical, scientific and technological development from each work center to recover our country's productive capacity," she explained.

