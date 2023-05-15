Venezuela to Encourage Scientific Training Among Young People

The Science & Tech Ministry is also working on the creation of a scientific research and training center for Venezuelan workers.

On Monday, Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez announced that Venezuela will encourage the study of careers related to chemistry and petrochemistry through its Scientific Route program.

As part of these educational efforts, young students from the National Institute for Socialist Training and Education (INCES) toured the National Center for Chemical Technology (CNTQ) facilities located in Caracas City.

During their visit, the young people were encouraged to study scientific careers through playful dynamics, pedagogical explanations, and experimental demonstrations.

At this meeting, the CNTQ staff informed the students about the different scientific projects that they are carrying out and explained the main characteristics of the oil industry.

Rally at @RepMcGovern's Northampton office urging him to sign an active letter opposing sanctions on #Cuba and #Venezuela:



"He has not signed this letter calling for an end to these sanctions after telling us for years he is committed... this is confusing and also inexcusable" https://t.co/5Z9Egynbgf pic.twitter.com/8LcA5drwls — Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA) (@masspeaceaction) May 6, 2023

In March, the Science & Technology Ministry announced that it was working on the creation of a scientific research and training center for Venezuelan workers, with the aim of contributing to the diversification of the economy.

At that time, Minister Jimenez indicated that President Nicolas Maduro's administration seeks to innovate production processes and substitute imports.

"The institutional organization of workers was born to contribute to the construction of technical, scientific and technological development from each work center to recover our country's productive capacity," she explained.