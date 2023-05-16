Venezuela Approves Law For The Protection Of Assets Abroad

The law was unanimously approved in second discussion during the ordinary session of the Parliament.

The Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved on Tuesday the Law for the Protection of Assets, Rights and Interests of the Republic and its entities abroad.

The law was unanimously approved in second discussion during the ordinary session of the Parliament. The president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez said that "it is justice, deputies, for the homeland, for life, for the future, for the rescue of assets."

This legal instrument will serve as "fundamental tools in the hands of the National Executive, in the hands of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and in the hands of the courts of the Republic and the Public Prosecutor's Office", added Rodríguez.

The president of the Permanent Commission of Domestic Policy, Deputy Diosdado Cabello, said that this norm will complement the Organic Law of Forfeiture of Assets, sanctioned last April 27.

Queda aprobado por unanimidad el Proyecto de Ley para la Protección de los Activos, Derechos e Intereses de la República y sus Entidades en el Extranjero, en su segunda discusión pic.twitter.com/r07FFOwRuc — Asamblea Nacional ���� (@Asamblea_Ven) May 16, 2023

The referred Law was debated by more than 135 people from different State agencies and universities, said Cabello while pointing out that more than 1800 people participated in the public consultation carried out through videoconferences, said Cabello.

"We declare, clearly and unequivocally, as null and void, absolutely null and void, any attempt or action by an international organization against the State assets that belong to the Venezuelan people," he added.

The National Assembly sent the law to the President of the nation, Nicolás Maduro, for its subsequent enactment.