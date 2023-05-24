Venezuela Rejects Washington's Unfounded Accusations

By using an issue as sensitive as terrorism to launch unfounded accusations of a political nature, the U.S. demonstrates its indolence before the millions of victims of this scourge.

On Tuesday, the administration of President Nicolas Maduro issued an official communiqué rejecting the United States questioning Venezuela's commitment to the fight against terrorism.

"The Government of the Boliviarian Republic of Venezuela once again rejects the questioning of Venezuela's commitment to the fight against terrorism, which year after year has been demonstrated by complying with all its nacional and multilateral obligations in this sensitive matter," the official communiqué reads.

This declaration came after the U.S. State Department certified before Congress that Cuba, Iran, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Syria, and Venezuela were not "cooperating fully with U.S. antiterrorism efforts."

Underscoring U.S. cynicism, the Venezuelan statement said, "there are plenty of examples of terrorist practices against our region that have been protected and encouraged from Washington."

Twenty-one members of Congress have called for lifting US sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, including most of the Squad. The pushback is needed: sanctions are a cruel economic weapon that hurts average people — and has spurred a surge of economic refugees. https://t.co/tRoK1gqRWc — Jacobin (@jacobin) May 16, 2023

For example, the Bolivarian government recalled that the use of unilateral coercive measures as a foreign policy constitutes, in itself, a true form of terrorism.

"By using an issue as sensitive as terrorism to launch unfounded accusations of a political nature, the United States demonstrates its indolence before the millions of victims of this scourge," the official communiqué reads.

Venezuela also blamed the United States for the fact that one-third of the planet suffers from "economic, political and financial terrorism," which impedes development and world stability. Caracas again urged Washington to respect international law.