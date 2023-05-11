Venezuela and Colombia Sign Security and Defense Agreement

These countries will continue bilateral meetings between their border operational military units to eliminate existing threats and risk factors.

On Thursday, Defense Ministers Ivan Velasquez (Colombia) and Vladimir Padrino (Venezuela) met in Caracas to address issues related to border protection and security.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan authorities formalized the delivery of three Colombian Navy boats that were found by the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) in the Orinoco River, in the state of Bolivar in 2020.

Since then, those boats had remained in the custody of the FANB since the Colombian government did not want to claim them during the administration of Ivan Duque.

The defense ministers of Colombia and Venezuela also agreed to recognize the security achievements that the "Bolivarian Shield" has been consolidating for several years.

Through this operation, the FANB have strengthened their presence in border areas where Colombian armed groups linked to drug trafficking often carry out temporary incursions.

�������� #AlMomento !! Desde Fuerte Tiuna, Ccs - Firma de Declaración Conjunta entre las hermanas Repúblicas de Colombia y Venezuela en materia de Seguridad y Defensa. Reafirmando el sueño de la integración de la América Meridional. ¡Independencia o Nada! pic.twitter.com/KpOswkMQcV — Prensa FANB (@PrensaFANB) May 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "From Caracas' Tiuna Fort: signing of the Joint Declaration between the Republics of Colombia and Venezuela in matters of Security and Defense. We are reaffirming the dream of the South American integration. Independence or Nothing!."

The defense authorities also decided to increase the presence of their armed forces at illegal border crossings to fight smuggling in a more coordinated manner.

For this purpose, Venezuela and Colombia will create direct communication channels to strengthen their interaction in the field of intelligence.

The two countries will also continue bilateral meetings between their border operational military units to eliminate existing threats and risk factors.

This is the third binational meeting between the defense authorities of both countries, since Caracas and Bogota resumed bilateral relations.

