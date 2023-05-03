Venezuela Rejects US Treasury's Decision Related to CITGO

"We will not recognize any type of payment agreement to any creditor that has not been led by the Venezuelan State," VP Delcy Rodriguez stressed.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez spoke in relation to the actions that the United States intends to undertake to strip the Venezuelan State of the ownership of Citgo Petroleum Corporation (CITGO).

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Gil and Oil Minister Tellechea Ruiz, she analyzed the politically motivated actions carried out against the Bolivarian nation by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Amid President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, the U.S. government authorized the start of the judicial auction of CITGO, the main asset of the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA abroad.

Rodriguez explained that the OFAC license granted to the extinct National Assembly represents a violation of both Venezuelan law and international law.

"The license 42 allows fraud and authorizes the self-proclaimed 'National Assembly of 2015' to initiate negotiation processes with the PDVSA's creditors," the Vice President said.

EEUU dice llamar al diálogo en Venezuela, pero no levanta ni una sola sanción contra Venezuela y entrega la empresa venezolana CITGO a unos desconocidos para venderla, es un robo; así muestra EEUU que le interesa un carajo el diálogo en Venezuela...!! pic.twitter.com/mEFrBcb1VW — DAViD.cu (@_Davidcu) May 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "The United States says it calls for dialogue in Venezuela, but it does not lift a single sanction against Venezuela and hands over the Venezuelan company CITGO to some unknown persons to sell it. That is robbery. The U.S. thus shows that it does not care about dialogue in Venezuela!!"

She emphasized that President Nicolas Maduro's administration "will not recognize any type of payment agreement to any creditor" that has not been led by the Venezuelan State.

Rodriguez also recalled that the right-wing opposition have been actively operating to strip the people of the assets that the Venezuelan State has abroad.

In order to do so, in 2017, they created a fake CITGO board of directors. Subsequently, a U.S. court registered a list of creditors claiming to have rights to the Venezuelan assets.

Later, on January 9, 2023, OFAC issued a license through which the so-called "National Assembly of 2015" obtained spurious recognition given that those former legislators no longer exercise functions.