Venezuela and Cuba Discuss Migration Flow between the Two Countries

Delegations from Venezuela and Cuba evaluated in Caracas this Thursday the behavior of the migratory flow between both countries on the occasion of the VI Round of Migration Talks between the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by the Venezuelan Vice Minister for the Caribbean of the Foreign Ministry, Raúl Lí Causi, his counterpart for Havana, Josefina Vidal; the island's ambassador in this capital, Dagoberto Rodríguez, among other authorities.

They discussed consular issues of interest to the respective governments. The occasion served to discuss the prospects for the problems that the population may face in migratory matters, especially the crimes associated with it, according to a communiqué issued by the Cuban Embassy in Venezuela.

The authorities pointed out that the meeting is being held at a very complicated moment due to the policy of blockade and aggression faced by both nations.

Participamos en la VI Ronda de Conversaciones Migratorias entre Cuba y Venezuela, presidida por el Viceministro para el Caribe @rlicausi y la Viceministra @JosefinaVidalF del Minrex, donde estuvo presente la Cónsul Gral de Vzla en Cuba, Vivian Alvarado.

The tweet reads, "We participated in the VI Round of Migration Talks between Cuba and Venezuela, chaired by Deputy Minister for the Caribbean Raúl LiCausi and Deputy Minister Josefina Vidal of Minrex, where the Consul General of Vzla in Cuba, Vivian Alvarado, was present."

Both parties reiterated the importance of this type of meetings to guarantee a regular, orderly and safe flow of travelers.

They reaffirmed the willingness of their respective governments to continue carrying out joint actions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the migratory and consular fields.

In addition, they agreed to verify compliance with the Agreement on Migration Issues and the Memorandum of Understanding for the Exchange of Migration Alerts and Security Information, as effective instruments for achieving regular, orderly and safe migration.