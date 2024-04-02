Venezuela Condemns Israel's Attack on the Iranian Embassy in Syria

The attack is another example of the irrationality of the Zionist regime, FM Yvan Gil pointed out.

On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil rejected the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

“Venezuela strongly condemns the missile attack perpetrated by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran's diplomatic and consular headquarters located in Al Mezzeh, Damascus, in the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said.

“This constitutes another example of the irrationality of the Zionist regime, which has become the greatest source of instability in the region,” Gil stressed.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and governments of Iran and Syria. We extend our heartfelt words of condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

Iranian protesters are calling for revenge against Israel after a missile strike destroyed Iran’s consulate building in Syria’s capital, killing seven people including two IRGC generals ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1NovDUOiu5 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 2, 2024

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the death of two of its generals in the airstrike carried out by Israel against. One of them was General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

"According to preliminary data, due to an explosion in a building adjacent to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria, five people were killed and 12 others were injured," according to Tasnim news agency.

Iran's ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari, who was unharmed in the incident, promised to later reveal the exact number of victims and their names.