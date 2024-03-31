Defense Minister Denounces Aggression Plans Against Venezuela

Vladimir Padrino López, the Venezuelan Defense Minister through social network X, denounced to the country, a new attempt at destabilization confessed by ''mafias'' who make life in the United States (USA) and Colombia, four months after the 28 July presidential elections.

"As we approach 28 July, violent and fratricidal attempts to mourn the political life of the country will increase, as there is a sector representing imperial interests that knows it will be defeated again within the agonal means established by the Constitution," said the also sectoral vice president of Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace.

Padrino López emphasized that it seeks to destroy the peace of the Republic that thanks God, with the command of the head of State, Nicolás Maduro, the maturity of the Venezuelan people, as well as the institutional commitment of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB)has been able to keep the population calm.

Con estos post podemos aplicar el axioma jurídico que dice “A confesión de partes, relevo de pruebas”, el desespero de violentos y terroristas los empuja a confesar sus planes. No hacen falta explicaciones: ¡La ultraderecha venezolana no cree en democracia ni elecciones! pic.twitter.com/BSf9cTGRQz — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 30, 2024

The post reads: With these posts we can apply the legal axiom that says "A confession of parties, release of evidence", the desperation of violent people and terrorists pushes them to confess their plans. No explanations necessary: ​​The Venezuelan extreme right does not believe in democracy or elections!

On Saturday, March 30, the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil, warned the population about an alleged armed offensive, devised by the Venezuelan ultra-right to attack and violate national sovereignty, through a "libertarian movement" formed by mercenaries linked to Operation Gideon and led from the United States.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan FM Yvan Gil posted that ''The despair of violent and terrorists pushes them to confess their plans. No explanation is needed: Venezuela’s far-right believes in neither democracy nor elections.''

The fugitive from justice, Mario Iván Carratú Molina published a message in X in which he alerted Venezuelans and US authorities, who are contacting the military to organize a "libertarian movement" in Venezuela. Carratú Molina said that they are military linked to Operation Gideon, while a supposed Venezuelan former minister would also be participating.

The secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Jorge Arreaza, rejected this action from the US. and Colombia. This Saturday, the FM, Yván Gil, made a warning call about the existence of new plans to destabilize the Venezuelan far-right against the country.